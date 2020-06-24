The Boone County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the second highest total since the department began recording cases, according to a news release.
The new cases bring the county’s total number of cases to 302 and total active cases to 84. Active cases have increased considerably over both the past week and month as county health department restrictions have been gradually lifted.
In a June 1 news release, the county reported 32 active cases. When the county reported its daily high of 18 new cases on June 18, it reported 59 active cases.
There were seven new cases added to the 15-24 age group, four cases for the 25-44 group, two cases for the 45-64 group and two cases for the 65-and-above group. There were no new cases for the group aged below 15.
Recently, young age groups have been contracting more COVID-19 cases compared to other age groups.
Of the 302 total cases, 34 contracted COVID-19 from travel, 157 via contact with a confirmed case, 91 were community transmitted and 20 are pending or unknown.
It is not known if those who recover from COVID-19 are immune to the disease, according to the Health Department in its news release.