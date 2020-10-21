Boone County reported its fourth COVID-19 death in two weeks Wednesday.
The person who died was between 75 and 79 years old, according to the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services. No other information was released, to protect that person's privacy.
There have been a total of 16 COVID-19 deaths reported in the county.
All deaths related to COVID-19 have been in the 60-80+ age range, except for one in the 45-49 age range, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub.
"From a disease standpoint, (rising deaths) are an indication that the illnesses we're seeing are getting more severe," said Scott Clardy, the assistant director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
The total number of cases in Boone County as of Wednesday was 5,739, with 380 active. 85 people in the county are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.