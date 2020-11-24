Another person has died of COVID-19 in Boone County, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 24. Six of those were reported since Nov. 16, meaning the death toll for the county has increased by 25% in the last nine days.
The person who died was over 80 years old, according to a tweet by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Tuesday morning.
MU reported its first student hospitalizations Monday. The COVID-19 dashboard for the university said that two students were hospitalized, one of whom had been discharged already. A third hospitalization was reported on the dashboard Tuesday.
There were 135 active student cases of COVID-19 Monday, or 0.5% of the student population.
Boone County had 930 active COVID-19 cases Monday, and 171 people were hospitalized, 25 of whom were Boone County residents, according to the COVID-19 Info Hub.