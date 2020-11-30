The 27th death in Boone County due to COVID-19 was reported Monday by the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
According to a tweet from the Health Department, the person who died was in the 55 to 59 year age range.
Meanwhile, as cases continue to rise, the Health Department is asking some people who test positive for COVID-19 to take charge of notifying close contacts.
As a result, the COVID-19 Info Hub will no longer report the number of people in quarantine in the county.
About two weeks ago, county disease investigators switched to prioritizing new cases each day, as the team fell so far behind that close contacts were not being notified until their two-week quarantine period was almost over.
Boone County disease investigators are able to handle 70 to 80 cases a day, said Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Health Department. If there are more new cases in a day than disease investigators are able to get to, then the remaining people are being contacted by mail with an informational packet containing instructions for quarantining and notifying close contacts, he said.
This will get close contacts into quarantine more quickly, though exactly how many people are in quarantine in the county will not be known, Clardy said.
There were 729 active cases in Boone County on Monday, down from 930 cases last week, out of 10,255 total cases.
On Monday, 161 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Boone County, 39 of whom were Boone County residents.
MU Health had 63 COVID-19 inpatients Monday and Boone Hospital Center had 54. Truman Veterans’ Hospital had 27 positive inpatients, according to an email from Jeff Hoelscher, public affairs officer for the hospital.
MU reported its first student hospitalizations due to COVID-19 last week. Three students have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and all of them have been since discharged, according to MU’s COVID-19 dashboard. There were 62 active student cases and 44 self-reported faculty and staff cases Monday.