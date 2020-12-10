A Boone County resident in the 75-79 age group died from COVID-19 Thursday, according to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
Boone County has lost 35 residents because of COVID-19 as of Thursday. Nine of those deaths have occurred since Nov. 30.
According to the Boone County COVID-19 information hub, there were 1,006 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County as of Thursday afternoon and 20 Boone County citizens are currently hospitalized. There are 140 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Boone County hospitals, including patients who don’t live in the county.
There were 334,704 active cases and 4,450 total deaths reported in Missouri as of Thursday, according to the Missouri COVID-19 information hub.