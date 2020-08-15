Boone County reported 50 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday as the virus continues to spread around the state.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported another 1,127 confirmed cases Saturday, bringing the state total to 66,397. The county has reported 1,587 total cases, 304 of which are currently active, with nine Boone County citizens currently hospitalized.
Accounting for Boone County's local numbers, the more accurate total would be 1,168 confirmed cases in the state Saturday and 66,450 cumulatively. Missouri reported only nine new confirmed cases in Boone County on Saturday and is reporting 1,534 total cases in the county.
The state reported 11 new deaths Saturday, bringing the state's toll to 1,346. Five deaths have been reported in Boone County.
Boone County's 50 reported cases Saturday is the fifth highest daily increase on record, according to the county's dashboard tracking the spread of the virus. The largest daily increase the county has reported thus far was 59 new cases Aug. 1.