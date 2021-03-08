Boone County’s COVID-19 information hub reported 62 new cases Monday, but this is largely because of backlogged cases being entered into the system: only three new cases have been recorded in the month of March, according to a tweet from the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services.
The county also reported 126 active cases Monday, which is 34 more than the week prior, but this jump reflects the backlogged cases. The Health Department said the backlogged cases would be removed manually in the following days to get a more accurate number.
The five-day average as of Monday was 23, which was significantly higher than the prior week’s 13, but this also reflects the backlogged cases.
One person has died from COVID-19 in Boone County this week, bringing the total number of deaths to 80.
Hospitals in the county are currently at a green status, which means they are operating within their licensed bed capacity, as well as accepting patient transfers. Twenty-two COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Boone County Monday, three of them residents.
Seven COVID-19 patients are in Boone County’s ICUs, and three of those patients are on ventilators.
MU reports three active student cases, along with two active staff cases.
MU Health Care had five positive inpatients, with 27 inpatients pending test results. Truman Veterans’ Hospital had eight inpatient veterans with COVID-19 Monday, two more than the prior week.
The state of Missouri has begun vaccinating through Phase 1B Tier 2.