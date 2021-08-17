One death related to COVID-19 was reported in Boone County on Tuesday, according to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
The deceased was in the 80+ age group and died July 31, according to the tweet. This brings the total to 130 COVID-19 deaths in Boone County, with the majority of the deaths in the 80+ age group.
There were 40 cases recorded Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 638.
There were 127 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Boone County and 29 were Boone County residents. There were 35 total patients in Boone County’s ICUs on Tuesday, according to the information hub.
Hospitals were operating at yellow capacity Tuesday, meaning they were within standard bed capacity and delaying non-emergent patient transfers and procedures.
There have been 22,200 total COVID-19 cases in Boone County, according to the information hub.