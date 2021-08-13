The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department on Friday reported another COVID-related death, bringing the county's total to 129 persons.
The individual was in the 50-54 age group and died Aug. 2, the agency said in a tweet.
Current active cases on Friday were 687, a decline from earlier in the week, according to the county information hub.
County hospitals remain in the yellow status, with 131 positive patients, 23 of whom are Boone County residents. Thirty-seven are in the intensive care unit, and 14 are on ventilators, according to the hub.