Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported another death due to COVID-19 on Monday.
The death occurred Feb. 28, and the person was in the 60-64 age group. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Boone County to 83.
The Health Department also reported 11 new cases on its COVID-19 Information Hub on Monday, making 91 total active cases.
Hospitals in Boone County were in the green status zone Monday, which means they are operating within licensed bed capacity and accepting patient transfers. There were 19 total inpatients positive with COVID-19 in Boone County hospitals. Of those, five patients are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.
MU Health Care reported seven positive inpatients and 52 pending results.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital had five positive inpatients, spokesperson Jeffrey Hoelscher said Monday, compared with eight inpatients last Monday.
MU reported no new student cases Sunday on its dashboard. There were eight active student cases and two staff cases Monday.
Missouri is vaccinating those in Phase 1A; Phase 1B, Tier 1; Phase 1B, Tier 2; and Phase 1B, Tier 3.