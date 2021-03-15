Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported another death due to COVID-19 on Monday.

The death occurred Feb. 28, and the person was in the 60-64 age group. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Boone County to 83.

The Health Department also reported 11 new cases on its COVID-19 Information Hub on Monday, making 91 total active cases.

Hospitals in Boone County were in the green status zone Monday, which means they are operating within licensed bed capacity and accepting patient transfers. There were 19 total inpatients positive with COVID-19 in Boone County hospitals. Of those, five patients are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

MU Health Care reported seven positive inpatients and 52 pending results.

Truman Veterans’ Hospital had five positive inpatients, spokesperson Jeffrey Hoelscher said Monday, compared with eight inpatients last Monday.

MU reported no new student cases Sunday on its dashboard. There were eight active student cases and two staff cases Monday.

Missouri is vaccinating those in Phase 1A; Phase 1B, Tier 1; Phase 1B, Tier 2; and Phase 1B, Tier 3.

Share with us about those lost to COVID-19

The Missourian wants to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in our community. If you have lost a loved one to COVID-19 in Boone County, please share about them in this form. Our hope is to be able to publish some brief stories about all of the residents lost to COVID-19.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Alexandra Hunt is a General Assignment Reporter at the Missourian. She can be reached at alexandra.hunt@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you