The Boone County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest daily increase in cases since the county began recording test results.
The announcement, in a regular evening email, came hours after the county announced its new health order that will loosen public safety restrictions beginning Tuesday.
Boone County now has 250 total COVID-19 cases and 59 active cases. There are now 34 travel-related cases, 126 cases via contact with a confirmed case, 66 community transmitted cases and 24 cases pending investigation. Of those pending cases, 14 came from Thursday’s report.
There are no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to the release.
Thursday’s daily cases affected a whole range of ages. Two cases were under 15 years old, five cases were aged 15-24, six cases were aged 25-44, four cases were aged 45-64 and one case was aged 65 years or older.
In its Thursday press release, the Health Department emphasized the need to socially distance since COVID-19 is spread among people in close contact — which is within about 6 feet. The Health Department reminded residents that people can spread the disease when they are infected but not showing symptoms.
COVID-19 is predominantly transmitted in the air via droplets when a person coughs, sneezes or talks. The Health Department warns that anyone can get or spread COVID-19.
The new case report came a day after the Health Department released a public warning Wednesday about a person who was positive for COVID-19 attending a Brookside Midtown pool. The individual was at the pool Friday. The department’s public warning is designed to help it identify any potential contacts with the individual.
Both March 25 and June 5 saw the second-highest daily totals for Boone County, with 12 cases each, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.