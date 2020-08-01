Boone County reported 61 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, a daily record. The county also reported its fourth death from the virus Friday.

The fourth death was an individual in the over-80 age group, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department said Friday.

Boone County has now reported 1,235 total COVID-19 cases, 224 of which are active, according to the county's dashboard. Three are currently hospitalized, and 512 people are quarantining because of exposure.

Missouri reported 935 cases Saturday, bringing the state total to 51,258. Boone County's numbers for the county have consistently been higher than the state's for the county, so more accurately there were 943 new cases Saturday (Boone reported 61 to the state's 53 for the county), bringing the total to 51,288 (the state reported 1,205 for the county instead of the aforementioned 1,235 reported by Boone). Ten new deaths were reported, bringing the state's toll to 1,253.

