On Thursday afternoon, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services announced its 18th COVID-19 related death.
The 17th death was reported only two days prior.
The individual who died was over the age of 80, bringing the total number of people over the age of 80 who've died from COVID-19 in the county to seven, according to Boone County COVID-19 Info Hub.
There has been a quick increase in COVID-19 cases within the last seven days, and as of Thursday afternoon, there were over 600 active cases in Boone County.
Boone County also reported 222 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, making a new single-day high for daily cases in the county.
As of Friday, about 100 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Boone County, as hospitals start to see an increase in cases again. Hospitals are starting to take steps to make sure they do not get overwhelmed if cases continue to rise.