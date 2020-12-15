Two Boone County residents have died because of COVID-19, according to a tweet from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department. This brings the county total to 40 deaths.
One person fell between the ages of 65 and 69. The other was in the 80 years old and older age range. According to Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Health Department, the deaths occurred Dec. 4 and Dec. 10.
The Boone County COVID-19 information hub reported 887 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County, with 80 new cases added to the total Monday afternoon. Thirty-four Boone County citizens were in the hospitals. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Boone County are at 138; this includes patients who don’t live in the county.