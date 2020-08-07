Boone County reported its fifth COVID-19-related death Friday, bringing the death rate to 2.778 per 100,000.
The individual who died was in the 65-to-69 age group, according to Columbia Health Department.
The first death in Boone County was reported in March. That also was the first COVID-19 related death in Missouri.
Boone County on Friday reported 1,345 total COVID-19 cases, according to the county's Information Hub, which brings the statewide total to 57,396 when combined with state data. Those totals reflected an increase of 27 cases in Boone County and 992 for the state.
There are 202 active cases currently in Boone County and five of them are hospitalized. There are 1,138 cases removed from isolation, while 634 people are currently quarantining, according to the information hub.
Missouri, whose numbers differ from those reported by Boone County, said it had 996 new cases Friday, bringing the total cases to 57,379. For Boone County, the state reported an increase of 31 cases, for a total of 1,328.
The number of new deaths reported by the state from Thursday to Friday is 21. The state total number of COVID-19 related death is 1,301, according to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard.