On Wednesday, Boone County reported a new single-day high in COVID-19 cases: 168. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 103.6 from Thursday through Wednesday.
The increase in cases is causing Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services to take up to five days to contact those who have tested positive, according to a Health Department news release. It could take an additional 24 hours after initial contact with the case investigator to notify all close contacts.
Since Aug. 19, there have been 683 MU students who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. MU Student Health has taken the lead on case investigations and contact tracing efforts for student cases, according to the news release. Once identified, MU students are sent an email with isolation instructions and then are contacted by a member of the MU Care Team.
The Health Department said all individuals waiting for test results should self-isolate at home. Isolation includes staying home from work and school and not participating in any other activities outside of the home. Those who test positive should compile a list of close contacts to provide to the Health Department for contact tracing purposes.
Close contacts are defined as those within 6 feet of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes, or who had personal contact with them, such as a handshake or hug. The infectious period is considered to start two days before symptoms begin, or two days before testing positive if asymptomatic. Individuals are still considered close contacts even if masks were worn.
Additional instructions for isolation and quarantine can be found on Columbia’s coronavirus information page.