Boone County reported a second death from COVID-19 Wednesday.

The first death in the county was announced on March 18; it was also the first death for the state.

The state’s total number of deaths was up to 787 as of Wednesday.

The county also reported nine new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 162, with 33 active cases and 127 removed from isolation.

In a news release, the city said the person who died was hospitalized but not for COVID-19. No other details were available.

According to the city, some residents who were tested in the community testing Monday and Tuesday began receiving results Wednesday. Anyone in Boone County who tested positive should begin home isolation immediately and will be contacted by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.