One more COVID-19 death was reported Thursday evening, according to a tweet from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
The person was in the 60-64 age group and died March 23. This brings the total number of deaths in Boone County to 85.
The health department also recorded 45 new active cases Thursday, 25 of which are old cases that had yet been reported to the department. With that being taken into consideration, 20 of the cases would be considered new/current. There are currently 84 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County.
Hospitals in Boone County are at green status as of Thursday, which means they are operating within licensed bed capacity and accepting patient transfers. There are currently 23 current inpatients in Boone County hospitals positive with COVID-19. Of those, five are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub.