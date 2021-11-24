Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported that 66 people are currently admitted in the county hospitals because of COVID-19, 20 of which are Boone County citizens.
This is the highest number of hospitalizations reported since Sept. 29.
Last Thursday, 58 people were admitted in the county hospitals, including 14 Boone County residents. The COVID-19 Information Hub data reported 21 people requiring intensive care this week, which is an increase from last week’s number of 17, as well as the highest number of ICU patients since Sept. 27.
There are five people on ventilation support at present, which is a decrease from last week’s number of eight.
The overall hospital status continues to remain yellow for the fourth week, which means all hospitals in the county are operating within standard capacity but are delaying nonemergency patient transfers and nonurgent procedures.
The total number of reported daily cases added up to 232 in the past five days, as compared to 297 the previous week. This brought the active caseload to 441 − highest since Sept. 27.
Last Thursday, there were 410 active cases.
The health department also reported two additional deaths since last Thursday, bringing the total death toll in the county to 177. They included:
- A person was in the 70-74 age group, who died Nov. 10.
- A person in the 55-59 age group, who died Nov.19.
The state Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 dashboard now also contains breakthrough COVID-19 cases, or fully vaccinated people testing positive. The most recent data displayed on Nov. 14 shows that 26.78% of the roughly 10,700 total cases in the state were among vaccinated people.
Last week’s data till Nov. 7 showed that 27% of roughly 9,500 cases were breakthrough.
Daily vaccination numbers in the state continue to show an increase for another week. As of Wednesday, 60.4% of the county’s population had received at least a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 53.1% were fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, these numbers were 59.7% and 52.9%.
The Missourian is publishing the report a day earlier than usual since the information hub will not be updated again before Monday because of the Thanksgiving week holiday.