The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department announced Thursday over Twitter that a ninth person that had COVID-19 has died in the county. The tweet provided no further information about the person, except that the individual was over 80 years old.

As of Thursday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Boone County is at 4,488, an increase of 65 cases from the previous update, according to the Boone County Information Hub. There were also 367 active cases recorded, 15 more active cases than the day before.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported there are a total of 118,311 cases in the state, with 1,365 new cases Thursday. The death total for the state is at 1,952.

