Boone County on Friday reported three new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, a decrease from the previous day's nine new cases.
The county now has 141 total cases and 32 active cases, according to the City of Columbia's COVID-19 information hub.
There are now 30 travel-related cases, 62 cases via contact with a confirmed case, 46 community transmitted cases and 3 unknown cases.
In an email, city officials also announced that next week there will be no curbside residential recycling collection. Only normal trash will be collected, and bulky items like appliances and furniture will not be collected, according to a press release.
During that time, there are 11 recycling drop off locations that can be used instead, according to the release.
With baseball and softball leagues beginning to resume operations, the city recommends that all athletes, coaches and spectators follow public health guidelines.