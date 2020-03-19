Boone County announced changes to its normal operations Thursday to keep both employees and the public safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release by the Boone County Commission, offices will be open with only "essential" staff in an effort to practice social distancing.

The Boone County Collector Office also announced minimum staffing levels and encouraged using electronic copies for online licensing renewals and paid property tax receipts.Property tax payments will still be processed in the office, however, according to the release. Payments can be made on its website.

The Boone County Recorder of Deeds has asked the public to call before coming into the office in order to avoid contact. Marriage licenses will be accepted by appointment only. Expired marriage licenses because of wedding postponement can be put back on file by contacting the office, according to a news release.

For more information on online services and changes in operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the county’s website.

