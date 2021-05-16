On March 18, 2020, the first person in Boone County died of COVID-19. Since then, there have been 18,408 cases and 91 deaths in Boone County.
The highest number of active COVID-19 cases came Feb. 1 at 469, just days after students returned to campus.
Six weeks later, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 62 new cases March 8, causing an unusual spike. As previously reported, this was largely due to backlogged cases being entered into the system and was later removed to provide a more accurate number.
As cases trended downward and COVID-19 vaccination efforts began, the Health Department began modifying some of its previous health orders such as occupancy limits, with masks and social distancing still in place.
All Missouri residents 16 and up became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine April 9, a moment of relief for younger people who had looked forward to being vaccinated.
On May 12, the Health Department lifted its most recent health orders with no expected date of renewal.
On Thursday, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people can go maskless in any setting, unless rules or guidelines in a particular setting — like a business — require them.
Businesses across the county can make their own decisions as to whether or not masks will be required. However, in MU, Columbia Public Schools and city buildings, masks will still be required indoors.
According to the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, more than 1.9 million people in Missouri have completed vaccination, 70,714 of them Boone County residents.
As of Friday, just under 40% of Boone County's population had been fully vaccinated, and 45.5% had initiated the process.
The herd immunity threshold is estimated at 80-90% of the population being fully vaccinated.