Boone County's COVID-19 numbers continued to decline this week, according to data from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
There has been a steady decrease in daily new cases, total active cases and hospitalizations statistics since Sept. 16.
On Thursday, the county reported 46 new COVID-19 cases. It was the third day in a row that daily new cases stayed below 50 and total active cases remained below the 500 mark.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the county stood at 612 last Thursday. This week, there are 464 active cases.
The Health Department reported only one death in the last seven days. The person was in the 80-plus age group and died Sept. 16.
The overall hospital status remains green, which means hospitals in Boone County are now operating at licensed bed capacity and accepting transfers from referring hospitals.
However, the status briefly turned to yellow for two days — Tuesday and Wednesday. This meant they were operating within standard capacity but delaying non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures.
According to the Health Department's COVID-19 Information Hub, the status can change from green to yellow if two hospitals report yellow or one hospital reports red.
As of Thursday, 85 patients are admitted in the county hospitals, and 24 of them are Boone County citizens. Last week, there were 99 hospitalizations, and 23 of them were from Boone County.
The number of critical patients on ventilation showed a decrease in the past week from 13 to eight. The overall number of those receiving intensive care dropped from 23 to 21 this week.
The total number of daily new cases in the past week stands at 315, in comparison to 447 last week and 404 the week before.
Vaccination rates are increasing at a very slow rate. As of Thursday evening, 56.8% of people in Boone County had an initial vaccination and 51.3% were fully vaccinated.
Last week, 56.7% of the population had received at least one dose and 51% were fully vaccinated.