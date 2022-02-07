Citing a decrease in demand for COVID-19 testing, Boone Health will no longer operate its dedicated COVID-19 testing site at Nifong Plaza.

As of Tuesday, anyone seeking a COVID-19 test from Boone Health will need to visit one of its lab locations. A list of lab locations can be found online.

Those looking for a test must be experiencing symptoms or have a physician's order.

As a result of the shift, Boone Health will extend its hours at its Broadway Medical Plaza location. The site will be open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

