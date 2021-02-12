Because of cold temperatures forecast during the upcoming week, the Boone Health COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will remain closed through next Friday.
Testing will still be available at other lab draw locations, one being Broadway Medical Plaza 1, which is located at 1601 E. Broadway, across from the main Boone Hospital Center campus and drive-thru testing site. At this location, you will need an order from your health care provider. You can call your provider to see if you qualify for testing.
As of now, Boone Health plans to reopen its drive-thru at 8 a.m. Feb. 20.
For questions, contact Boone Health Laboratory Services at 573-815-5278 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.