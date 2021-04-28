 In response to improvements in its 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate, Boone Hospital Center will update its visitor policy Monday, according to a tweet Wednesday.

Under this new policy, Boone Hospital Center patients who are not positive for COVID-19 can have two designated visitors per day. All visitors must be over 16 years old and will be required to wear a mask, undergo entry screening and maintain social distancing.

During clinic appointments, Boone Medical Group will allow two visitors per patient.

Boone Health’s Incident Command Center will continue to monitor data trends and make adjustments to policies accordingly, according to the hospital's website.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you