In response to improvements in its 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate, Boone Hospital Center will update its visitor policy Monday, according to a tweet Wednesday.
Beginning Monday, May 3, 2021, Boone Hospital patients who are not COVID-positive may have two designated visitors per day. More information may be found here: https://t.co/S96jnIF1iM— Boone Health (@BooneHealth) April 28, 2021
Under this new policy, Boone Hospital Center patients who are not positive for COVID-19 can have two designated visitors per day. All visitors must be over 16 years old and will be required to wear a mask, undergo entry screening and maintain social distancing.
During clinic appointments, Boone Medical Group will allow two visitors per patient.
Boone Health’s Incident Command Center will continue to monitor data trends and make adjustments to policies accordingly, according to the hospital's website.