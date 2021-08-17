Boone Health is establishing new safety measures for unvaccinated staff, according to a Tuesday news release.
Employees who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 4 will be required to follow additional safety guidelines, including increased restrictions during meals breaks and weekly COVID-19 testing, according to the release.
At this time, Boone Health is not requiring employees to get the vaccine but is urging them to receive it through weekly drawings for cash prizes and holding weekly vaccination clinics. Approximately 80% of employees are vaccinated, according to Boone Health's digital marketing and communications consultant Madison Loethen.
As conditions change, Boone Health, which provides services to 25 mid-Missouri counties, may change its policies regarding vaccinations.
All employees are required to wear personal protective equipment regardless of vaccination status. There has been no evidence of any patient-employee transmission at Boone Health, according to the release.