Boone Hospital Center can now test inpatients for COVID-19 in the hospital’s laboratory, according to a Tuesday news release, expediting results.
The in-house analysis using “rapid molecular technology” has reduced the time it takes to get results to less than an hour, “when we were previously waiting up to 24 hours,” Drew Wilkinson, Boone Hospital Center Lab Director, said in the release.
The laboratory has always been capable of performing the tests but was waiting on a federal allocation of testing kits, which the hospital received this week. The in-house testing is only being used for inpatients and emergency department patients admitted to an inpatient unit.
The hospital is actively working with suppliers to increase the number of test kits available, the release states. The hospital’s laboratory may be utilized for outpatient testing as well if the supply of kits increases.
As of Tuesday, there were no COVID-19 inpatients in the hospital, according to the regularly updated testing results posted on its website.
Three people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at MU Health Care.
Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer at Truman Veterans’ Hospital, said Tuesday that the VA had one inpatient with COVID-19.
The total number of positive cases in Boone County at 5 p.m. Tuesday: 83
- Active: 13
- Recovered: 69
- Deaths: 1