Starting Monday, Boone Hospital Center will restrict all visitors except in special circumstances. Approved visitors will be screened before entering, according to a news release from the hospital center.

Circumstances that would allow visitors with hospital approval include end-of-life, nursery and neonatal intensive care unit, and pediatric patients, among others, according to the release. Other circumstances were listed here on the hospital's website.

People under 16 years old "will not be permitted except under extraordinary circumstances."

No one with symptoms of illness, travel history within two weeks from an area with community transmission of COVID-19 or contact within two weeks with someone who might or does have COVID-19 will be allowed to visit.

