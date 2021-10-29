Boone Hospital Center revised its visitor policy to allow patients who do not have COVID-19 to have two designated visitors per day.
All visitors must be over 16 years old, and will be required to undergo an entry screening, wear a mask and maintain social distance, according to the Friday news release.
Boone Health Medical Group will allow two visitors per patient during clinic appointments. The Boone Health Incident Command Center will be continually monitoring data trends and will make adjustments to the policy as needed.
Other hospitals in Columbia have different visitor policies.
At MU Health, overnight patients are allowed to have one designated visitor per day. Women in labor can have their spouse or partner and a labor coach present. No visitors are permitted for adults diagnosed with COVID-19. Two parents or guardians can visit pediatric patients, but only one if the child is diagnosed with COVID-19.
MU Health will continue to use Zoom and FaceTime for patients to connect with loved ones who cannot be present. All visitors will be required to wear a mask and are encouraged to bring their own from home.
"Any changes to our visitor or masking guidelines will be made with patient and employee safety as our guiding principle," MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze said. Hospital policies take into account the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the 25-county service area, as well as availability of supplies such as PPE and ventilators.
At Truman VA, visitors are allowed 24 hours daily. Main doors are open between 6 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Visitors staying after 8:30 p.m. have to go to the VA police office for a visitor's pass. A max of two visitors per patient are allowed after hours. Children must be supervised and accompanied by an adult at all times.