Boone Hospital Center will stop allowing visitors starting Monday amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county, according to a Friday news release from the hospital.
Exceptions will be made for patients in obstetrics, nursery and pediatrics, those with cognitive impairments and those receiving end of life care. The hospital is also allowing one visitor to accompany patients with appointments in outpatient settings, the Emergency Department and procedural areas.
Visitation requests for people who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 will be determined on a case-by-case basis, and all visitors will have to undergo screening for the virus, according to the hospital.
Boone Hospital Center is also increasing its COVID-19 bed capacity as the county experiences record high hospitalization numbers. The hospital has reached capacity several times in past weeks and had 48 inpatients with COVID-19 on Friday.
The change in the hospital's visitor policy was announced Friday ahead of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services' announcement that it would be extending the current health order for another three weeks.