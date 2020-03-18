Boone Hospital Center Chief Medical Officer Robin Blount expressed confidence Wednesday in the facility's ability to meet the challenge of COVID-19.
She isn't sure about the exact number, but the hospital has a couple hundred COVID-19 testing kits, Blount said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.
Blount emphasized that Boone Hospital Center has adequate supplies — masks, gowns and testing swabs — and that the supply chain is monitored daily. Even with the few hundred testing kits on hand, the hospital is getting more, she noted.
Because of its surge plan and a dedicated emergency team, the hospital has been discussing preparedness and adjusting policies for the past six to eight weeks, she said. Local hospital staff have been planning with epidemiologists and infectious disease experts at Washington University in St. Louis. Last week, they initiated incident command and daily meetings.
Out of these meetings, visitor and new patient screening policies have changed, Blount noted.
"We're trying to get the word out. But, you know, when somebody arrives here, we have to keep our patients and and our staff and them safe," Blount said. "So we are screening at the door with an appropriate set of questions."
The center began screening people entering the building at noon Wednesday. It includes a series of questions about symptoms, including whether a person has experienced a high temperature, cough or shortness of breath; travel within the past 14 days; and exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital does not require visitors to have their physical temperatures taken.
Not only visitors and patients will experience changes — clinical staff will also see shifts, she said.
Staff are following precautions set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and have been trained about the proper use of increased precautionary equipment. While the hospital has enough now, if the hospital were to run low of supplies, the state and federal government would release emergency supplies to BHC, she explained.
And if the hospital were to run low on staff, Boone Hospital Center is carving out a plan, she added. They've catalogued their staff to assess who works part-time, full-time or PRN hours to identify how they would staff if a shortage were to occur.
"This virus doesn't care what you do for a living, how old you are, how much money you have," Blount said. "I mean, it is something that we're all fighting."
Though there are no final decisions, the hospital is discussing paid leave for sick staff who may have exhausted their paid time off accruals.
Boone Hospital Center also has another decision that is up in the air. The postponing of elective procedures and non-emergent surgeries to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a suggestion passed down by the Surgeon General and CDC, is "on the table," she said.
Making these decisions as a chief medical officer during the rapid spread of COVID-19 has been a "new challenge everyday." And as a physician who has been practicing for the past 33 years, Blount said she has never seen "this type of situation" even when H1N1 and Ebola hit.
"There is no natural immunity to this. And it appears to be a very contagious virus and in certain populations, very virulent and deadly," she said. "So, social distancing is a new thing for America to absorb and for the world to absorb."
In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the hospital laid out its amended visiting policy Tuesday, including limiting visitors to one at a time and prohibiting people 16 and under from visiting. The obstetrics, palliative and neonatal care units, however, will be allowed two visitors.
Boone Hospital Center is taking it day-by-day, but with a licensed 392 beds and a typical census of 200 to 220 patients, it does have room to grow, for now. Blount recommends people stay home, avoid bars and crowded areas, practice social distancing and follow proper hand washing.
For people who are hesitant to go to the hospital for an appointment or for providers who are overwhelmed with the influx of patients, there may be another option.
As of Tuesday and because of the federal emergency declaration, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services relaxed their requirements around video and telephone visits with providers, Blount said.
"I think that'd be a great tool for outpatient providers who, again, for the same reason, they don't want people coming into their office that might expose other people or more vulnerable people," she said.