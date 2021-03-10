The types of COVID-19 tests

Did you know that there are two types of COVID-19 tests?

According to the FDA, a diagnostic test can show active coronavirus infection. There are two types of diagnostic tests: a molecular test and an antigen test.

The molecular test, also known as the lab test or molecular PCR, detects the virus's genetic material and is most commonly administered through a nasal or throat swab. The test is highly accurate but can take longer to get results — it could be the same day or up to a week.

The rapid antigen test detects specific proteins from the virus by nasal swab. Finding out results takes 15-30 minutes, but it isn't as accurate as the molecular test.

The antibody test looks for antibodies that are made by your immune system in response to the virus. This test is administered by blood draw, and results take one to three days. This test doesn't look for active virus; instead, it shows if you've been infected in the past. The FDA is not sure how long antibodies stay in the body or if they give a person immunity, so it cautions against using the results as an indication to stop taking steps to protect yourself against COVID-19.