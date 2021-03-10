Boone Health Center will close its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site after Friday due to a significant decrease in demand for testing.
The closure comes as COVID-19 cases in Columbia have been steadily declining in the past several weeks, restrictions have been lightened and the vaccination rate has been rising.
According to Boone Hospital Center’s website, patients who need a COVID-19 test can still use any of its other lab draw locations. A full list of other lab draw locations can be found on its website.
Even though one site has closed, residents of Columbia shouldn’t worry about finding a test. Plenty of testing sites still remain open throughout the city.
Local hospitals and urgent cares
MU Health Care offers COVID-19 testing between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at its drive-thru clinic located at 115 Business Loop 70 W.
MU Health Care requires a doctor’s order, which can be acquired through contacting a primary care provider, a video visit, a virtual assessment through Mizzou Quick Care or calling MU Heath Care’s free assessment line at 884-0948. The assessment line is available 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
“We are in the process of revising our offerings and plan to make an announcement about these changes very soon,” MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze said in an email.
More information can be found on MU Health Care’s website.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital offers COVID-19 testing for veterans who are enrolled in VA health care and meet CDC testing criteria. Testing requires an appointment and a doctor’s note. Appointments can be made by sending a message to or calling a VA health care provider or by scheduling online.
NextCare Urgent Care, formerly known as Providence Urgent Care, located on East Nifong, is offering the COVID-19 molecular rapid testing via nasal swab and antibody testing via blood work, with no doctor’s referral necessary.
NextCare is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday and asks that you make an appointment. A patient’s insurance will be billed for the test, and results will be available within 15 minutes to 48 hours.
Other testing options
All three Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in Columbia are offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing. The Hy-Vee locations on Conley and West Broadway offer testing between 7-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, while Hy-Vee on East Nifong offers tests until 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
All three locations offer additional testing from 8-10 a.m. Saturdays. Hy-Vee requires an appointment for testing. Test results are available after three to five business days.
Walgreens is also providing free drive-thru testing at its two Columbia locations. Walgreens is not requiring a doctor’s note, but an appointment is required and can be made on its website.
GS Labs, located on Broadway Bluff Drive, offers COVID-19 testing 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by appointment. It offers the rapid antigen test and rapid antibody test; test results are emailed 20 minutes to two hours later. The test requires no out-of-pocket cost with insurance, but GS Labs offers the test for $380 to those without insurance.
Walmart is selling COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits, offering both the nasal swab and saliva sample. The test is manufactured by myLAB Box and is authorized for use by the FDA under an emergency-use authorization. The nasal swab test costs $99, while the saliva test is $110.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services complied a complete list of locations where testing is offered in Missouri on its website.