Boone Hospital Center’s drive-thru site for nonemergent COVID-19 testing will be relocated to 1504 E. Broadway starting Monday.

The previous location was near the hospital’s emergency room. Patients can enter the testing at the Doctor’s Building via William Street or via Broadway just west of the Broadway and William Street entrance, the hospital said in a news release.

The new location is to allow for better traffic flow and a canopy for those being tested.

Hours for the site will remain the same. It will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Visit Boone.org for more information.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2020 Studying magazine journalism Reach me at mkwwk3@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.