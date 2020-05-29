Boone Hospital Center’s drive-thru site for nonemergent COVID-19 testing will be relocated to 1504 E. Broadway starting Monday.
The previous location was near the hospital’s emergency room. Patients can enter the testing at the Doctor’s Building via William Street or via Broadway just west of the Broadway and William Street entrance, the hospital said in a news release.
The new location is to allow for better traffic flow and a canopy for those being tested.
Hours for the site will remain the same. It will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Visit Boone.org for more information.