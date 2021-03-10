Boone Health Center and MU Health Care will close their COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Saturday due to a significant decrease in demand.
The closure comes as COVID-19 cases in Columbia have been steadily declining in the past several weeks, restrictions have been loosened and the vaccination rate has been rising.
According to Boone Hospital Center’s website, patients who need a COVID-19 test can still use any of its other lab draw locations. A full list of other lab draw locations can be found on its website.
MU Health Care patients can contact their primary care provider. Those who are not patients at MU Health Care can visit Mizzou Quick Care or Mizzou Urgent Care. Anyone with a doctor's order can be tested at an MU Health Care lab location.
Even though these two sites will close, plenty of testing sites remain open throughout the city.
Local hospitals and urgent cares
Truman Veterans’ Hospital offers COVID-19 testing for veterans enrolled in VA health care and meet CDC testing criteria. Testing requires an appointment and a doctor’s note. Appointments can be made by sending a message to or calling a VA health care provider or by scheduling online. The testing site is open each week from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
NextCare Urgent Care, formerly known as Providence Urgent Care, located on East Nifong, offers the COVID-19 molecular rapid testing via nasal swab and antibody testing via blood work, with no physician referral necessary.
NextCare is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday and requests an appointment. Patient insurance will be billed for the test, and results will be available within 15 minutes to 48 hours.
Other testing options
All three Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in Columbia offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing. The Hy-Vee locations on Conley and West Broadway offer testing between 7 and 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays while the H-yVee on East Nifong offers tests until 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
All three locations offer additional testing from 8-10 a.m. Saturdays. Hy-Vee requires an appointment for testing. Results are available after three to five business days.
Walgreens also provides free drive-thru testing at its two Columbia locations. Walgreens does not require a doctor’s note, but an appointment is required and can be made on its website. The East Broadway Walgreens offers the PCR lab test, while the location on Club Village Drive offers the rapid diagnostic test with results in less than 24 hours.
Walmart sells COVID-19 at-home test kits, both the nasal swab and saliva sample. The test is manufactured by myLAB Box and is authorized for use by the FDA under an emergency-use authorization. The nasal swab test costs $99, while the saliva test is $110.
GeneTrait Labs, 300 Portland St., offers drive-up PCR COVID testing with no appointment needed and no doctor's order required. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parking is available along the south side of the building and a GeneTrait staff member will come to the car.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has complied a complete list of locations where testing is offered in Missouri on its website.