With an uptick in cases resulting from the delta variant and a general hesitancy towards vaccination, Troy Greer, Boone Health Network’s CEO, shared updates regarding public health conditions to the Boone County Muleskinners on Friday.
“Healthcare is in a total and complete crisis right now,” were Greer’s opening words, referring to the abnormal increase in caregivers who are becoming burned out after 19 months of being on the frontlines.
He cited an American Association of Colleges of Nurses' report on the acute shortage of nurses in the healthcare system. 37% of nurses said that they were ready to change jobs within a year. According to the U.S. Labor statistics projection, the country will require an additional 11 million nurses within the next decade to support the current population as it ages.
Greer's estimation is that the nation was already short 1 million nurses last year as the pandemic hit, so there's a big challenge ahead. He said his foremost priority is to create an excellent work environment where people want to work .
Greer, who has been in the job since Sept. 1 last year, said that his goal is to extend healthcare as far as he can. According to Greer, only about 37% of the patients currently admitted to Boone Hospital are from Boone County.
“We are a regional referral center serving about 26 counties. Our furthest location away is down at the Lake (of the Ozarks),” he said.
The hesitancy towards taking the vaccine remains a cause of concern , he said, as it is not helping with the strain on hospitals.
But Greer said the silver lining is that 80% of the Boone Health Network workforce has been vaccinated, as opposed to the national equivalent of 67%. He does want to bridge the gap further, he said, yet the last thing he intends is to force a vaccine mandate on the workers employed in his institution.
“We would rather work with our staff than give them a mandate,” was Greer’s response when asked the reason behind this particular decision.
“Instead of mandating, we are sitting down with each employee and asking them their concerns, a lot of questions and encouraging them to get vaccinated.” He added that forcing a mandate was not fair to a workforce incredibly taxed by COVID.
Despite all the adversities, he is optimistic that the vaccination rate for Boone Health Network employees will reach 90% soon.
Greer reported that the hospital has also been rejecting patients when the nursing staff reaches a tipping point. That decision has come at a cost: each patient turned away results in a loss of $3,700 to $4,000.
The hospital's gross revenue projections also indicate the institution will turn a profit within a three-year window, which Greer expressed confidence in.