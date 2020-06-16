Starting Tuesday, Boone Hospital Center is allowing one visitor per day for each patient. Previously, the hospital prohibited visitors, according to a press release.

Nursery and NICU patients, obstetrics patients, pediatric inpatients and patients at end of life will be allowed two visitor per day, the release said.

All visitors must undergo screenings before entering the hospital and must wear a face mask at all times while in the hospital. Visitors will be asked to stay in the patient's room and follow social distancing and hand hygiene guidelines during their visit.

  General Assignment reporter, summer 2020. Studying data journalism.

  As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters.

