Boone Hospital Center opened a drive-thru COVID-19 mobile center at noon Wednesday.
Five BHC staff members, wearing yellow gowns, their faces covered by masks, wait in front of the mobile center located in front of the emergency room, waiting for patients to come by.
By 1:15 p.m. nine people had been tested, BHC Chief Medical Officer Robin Blount said at Wednesday afternoon news conference.
While she is unsure of the number of patients the hospital has tested, Blount said she thinks the number "will change dramatically" with more testing availability.
"Frankly, it was very difficult to get testing done initially because we could only test through the state, and the state required a significant amount of discussion on the front end that made it you had to be very severe criteria," she said.
Once the state lifted its criteria, she said, BHC has taken advantage of the changes.
After a person is tested at the drive-thru center, the swab will then be sent to a local lab.
It can take between 24 to 36 hours for results, and during the waiting period, symptomatic patients are to stay home in self-quarantine and follow prevention procedures laid out by the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Blount said.
Testing turnaround time is also dependent on whether the lab becomes backed up, Blount said. MU Health Care, which also opened its own drive-thru testing operation Wednesday, is also sending their testing kits to the same lab.
For people who have COVID-19 symptoms, Blount suggested using the drive-thru testing center instead of the emergency room. Testing in the ER isn't "the best thing," she said, because it can bog down care that people in emergency situations require.
The drive-thru is located south of the hospital's Emergency Department entrance on the southwest side. Patients should enter from Anthony Street, according to a BHC news release.
The hospital is also working on a local testing site that can provide results in a day, the release said.
The hospital's drive-thru site is for patients with mild symptoms and a physicians orders. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. Weekend hours had yet to be set at the time of the news release.
The testing requires no out-of-pocket cost, but patients must bring their driver's licenses and insurance cards.
Generally, results have been slow to come to some people who've been tested, some taking at least six days. Rachel Carter with Quest Diagnostics said in a news release Wednesday that results should be available within three to four days but that the timeline could be affected by high demand.
Carter also said that the situation was "evolving" and that Quest would have more information to share with the public later Wednesday.