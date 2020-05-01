Boone Hospital Center will begin conducting nonemergent procedures Monday, according to a news release.

The hospital will continue its no-visitor policy, increase cleaning protocols and require all patients and staff members to wear masks, the notice said.

Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Robin Blount said in the release that the hospital will accept these additional procedures gradually and make sure waiting rooms do not become too crowded for social distancing.

Some patients will be tested for COVID-19 before arriving at the hospital, such as those scheduled for surgeries or labor inductions, the release said.

Boone Medical Group primary care clinics will also begin accepting more in-person visits starting Monday. Those patients will be screened for respiratory problems over the phone before their appointments and upon arrival.

The hospital prefers to conduct virtual appointments whenever possible and will stagger all in-person visits to ensure the safety of its patients, the notice said.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

