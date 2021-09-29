More than a month after the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 16 and older, there has been little noticeable impact on the rate of vaccinations in Boone County.
“This shows evidence that the people who are left, by and large, are people who absolutely don’t want to be vaccinated for whatever reason,” Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said during a Zoom session with the Muleskinners on Friday.
Boone County health officials had been hopeful of a possible increase in vaccination rates following the FDA announcement, since a full approval only takes place when there is enough evidence to prove that the vaccines are both effective and safe for use.
Sara Humm, public information specialist for the Health Department had said when the Pfizer vaccine was approved that it should encourage more people to be vaccinated.
In Boone County, 56.6% of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 51.1% have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest data on the state government vaccination dashboard.
“Some folks who hadn’t been vaccinated made comments that a reason why was because it wasn’t fully FDA approved,” Humm said. “Which is why that could have been an additional motivation for some folks when Pfizer did become fully FDA approved.”
Vaccination rates still continue to move at a sluggish pace. But Humm added the fact that it is still staying relatively steady is encouraging.
“{span}Just because vaccinations didn’t skyrocket after Pfizer received full FDA approval doesn’t mean it wasn’t a motivator for at least some people,” she said.{/span}
Although the Health Department does not track the reason for vaccination, she offered some reasons why people might still be hesitant to get vaccinated:
- Some may still have questions or want to wait to see if there are any long term impacts from the vaccine (research to date shows there are none).
- Some might have other health conditions that they are concerned about how the vaccine will interact with their condition.
- Some might be concerned about misinformation about the vaccine. For example, there is false information about infertility and impacts on pregnant people who get the vaccine. Research to date has shown no impact.
Troy Greer, president of the Boone Hospital Center said during a Zoom session with the Muleskinners on Aug. 27 that it is a very personal thing as to why people may or may not get vaccinated.
Greer said that often people just hear repeated stories from their family or people around them that contribute to how they feel about it.
“But to be candid, I think a lot of people probably don’t understand the distinction between an emergency use authorization compared to full approval by the appropriate organizations,” Greer added.
He also said that engaging in conversation and dialogue to help people understand that the vaccines are safe is something that he and other public health officials owe people in general.
Clardy mentioned one thing that he noticed − an increase in the number of vaccinations around the time of the arrival of the delta variant earlier in the year. He said if there is an increase in cases in the future, it could cause a possible increase in vaccination rates .
Humm mentioned that it is hard to tell what the future will look like regarding new cases, and that the Health Department strongly recommends people to continue risk mitigation efforts. This includes masking when inside public places, social distancing, avoiding large crowds, washing hands often, staying home when sick, getting tested when symptoms occur and getting vaccinated .
“We can all do small things to help keep ourselves, our neighbors, our families, our friends and our community safe and healthy,” Humm said, adding that getting vaccinated is the best method for reducing the spread of COVID-19.