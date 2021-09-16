Boone County has seen an overall decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported on weekdays, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
Thursday’s count of 43 is the lowest daily count of confirmed positive test results in the past week.
However, the total number of new cases in the past seven days is 447, compared to 404 for the previous week, the Health Department reported.
The hospital status changed to green from yellow Monday and remained green as of 7 p.m. Thursday. This means that the hospitals in Boone County are now operating with licensed bed capacity and accepting transfers from referring hospitals.
Hospitals had been at yellow status since June 29, meaning they were operating within standard capacity but delaying non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures.
There were a total of 99 hospitalizations in Boone hospitals as of Thursday evening, and 23 of them were Boone County residents. Last week, there were 19 Boone County residents and a total of 105 hospitalizations.
Critical patients on ventilation showed an increase in the past week, from eight to 13, while the overall number of those receiving intensive care dropped from 25 to 23 this week, as reported by the Health Department.
The latest statistics on the COVID-19 Information Hub show there are 612 active COVID-19 cases in the county. Although the active cases still stand over 600, it is a slight decrease from last week’s number of 627 active cases.
The Health Department also reported five additional COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days, bringing the county’s overall count to 151:
- A person in the 75-79 age group who died Aug 22.
- A person in the 45-49 age group who died Aug 22.
- A person in the 80 plus age group who died Aug 23.
- Another person in the 75-79 age group who died Sept. 3.
- A person in the 65-69 age group who died Sept. 8.
County vaccination rates continued to increase at a steady rate, with 56.7% of the population having initiated vaccination compared to 56.5% last week. In Boone County, 51% are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, compared to 50.5% last week.
By Thursday, a total of 102,323 individuals had received at least one dose, and 92,117 individuals were fully vaccinated.