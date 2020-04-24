Boonville Rotary Club is holding a canned food drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The food drive, being held to benefit the Boonville Neighbors Helping Neighbors and New Franklin Cares food pantries, will be a drive-thru event to continue to encourage social distancing and the safety of the public.
The event, designed so people do not have to leave their cars, will take place at the W-K dealership at 1507 W. Ashley Road.
Club President Rob Gordon said the primary focus of the drive is canned foods — as many as they can get. Gordon said that in visiting the food pantries, they were told that the pantries were low on all canned foods.
The club wants to ensure the event is safe by limiting the number of members working the event as well as requiring them to wear gloves and masks.
Each person making a donation will receive a mask made and donated by a community volunteer and anyone donating five or more cans of food will receive a free car wash from W-K Family Dealerships.
Gordon said the club hopes to host another food drive in late May.
For more information on the food drives, contact Rob Gordon 573-864-1555.