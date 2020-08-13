Mayor Brian Treece and the Columbia City Council continue to be frustrated with the lack of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money the city has received.
During an eight-hour work session Thursday before its regular meeting Monday night, the City Council discussed the proposed budget for fiscal 2021 that City Manager John Glascock presented in late July. The first public hearing will take place Monday night, and two more are scheduled in September.
Along with updates about federal CARES Act funding from several city leaders, the council talked about challenges with revenue sources and with the solvency of city utilities, particularly its trash and recycling collection.
The council has been frustrated by the Boone County Commission’s slow distribution of money it received from the federal CARES Act. In June, the council sent a letter to the commission that asked them to consider allocating $14.4 million of the $21.2 million the county received.
“The county is sitting on a certain amount of money, the state is sitting on a certain amount of money,” First Ward Councilwoman Pat Fowler said, “while we’re here spending money and then not able to meet the needs in our community that are related to COVID.”
The county is working with a software company to create an online portal to collect and evaluate applications for CARES money.
Meanwhile, Treece said he’s been in constant communication with state representatives but has been unable to get any clarity about future funding.
“I came to the realization several months ago that we’re in this on our own,” Treece said, “and, absent state or federal leadership, we have to make the best decisions we can with the resources we have.”
Those who receive any remaining CARES Act funding must spend it on COVID-19-related expenses by Dec. 31. Because the city’s fiscal year 2021 begins Oct. 1, it’s unlikely the council will know how much money to expect from the county during budget talks.
It’s not as if the city hasn’t benefited from CARES funding already, though. Columbia Regional Airport was awarded over $18 million, part of which will be used to fund a runway expansion in April 2021. The city also got $6.5 million to support its transit services, which will allow it to make bus service free and to shuffle more of it’s transportation sales tax revenue toward street maintenance, if the council sees fit.
The county has provided nearly $1.8 million to the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services to support its contract tracing efforts.
“We’re all in this together, but we’ve got to be in this together,” Treece said.
Glascock offered the council an overview of his proposed budget for next year, which projects $416.7 million in revenue and nearly $457 million in spending. The deficit of around $40 million would be covered by savings.
The city has made several budget cuts to compensate for lost revenue during the pandemic, much of which has come from lagging sales tax revenue and the suspension of parking and other utility fees. The city’s utilities will not be able to meet target reserves within the next five years, without rate increases, and the city’s general fund will see more cuts if there is no way to generate new revenue, the staff said.
Other than a 3% increase in water rates that would cost the average household about 75 cents per month — and which won’t be officially proposed until after Jan. 1 — the staff is asking for no utility bill increases in next year’s budget. It pitched the idea of significant rate increases earlier this summer but met resistance from the council.
“We don’t know, in general, what our revenue picture is going to be like,” Glascock said.
Glascock also presented options for curbing budget woes, including permanently eliminating curbside recycling and the distribution of trash bags to households, as well as cutting 78.5 city positions. He has said in the past that only 11 of the positions he is proposing to cut are filled.
It’s no surprise that the idea of switching to an automated system of trash and recycling collection involving roll carts came up.
Switching to such a system would cost around $12 million up front, Utilities Director David Sorrell said, but there would be potential savings from having fewer temporary staff and paying fewer worker compensation claims.
Columbia’s trash and recycling utility has struggled with the inability to recruit and retain workers, particularly those with commercial driver‘s licenses. Human Resources Director Margrace Buckler said that, while some trash collectors do quit, the city more often has to fire them due to poor work habits.
Treece noted that 91% of Columbia residents responded in the annual citizen survey that they were satisfied with curbside recycling; that was the highest rating of any utility. He said he is frustrated that the problem is taking so long to solve.
“I’m wondering if, before we spend $12.2 million on something that doesn’t work, do we need to address the root of the problem,” Treece said. “That is, how are we recruiting and retaining people to do this work?”
Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala agreed. Even if citizens vote to allow roll carts, he said, the council will still have to deal with paying people enough to do the work.
Refuse collectors with commercial driver’s license certification start at $17 per hour, a significant increase over two years ago. Sorrell suggested raising that to $20 per hour.
The council is scheduled to vote Monday night on whether to place an issue on the November ballot asking voters if it should be allowed to consider roll carts. Voters in March 2016 passed a citizens’ initiative that prohibits the use of roll carts in Columbia.
“Regardless of what happens, we will do whatever the folks want,” Skala said. “But we’ve got to kind of get ready to do those things, and we are right now with a system... that we have to work with and try to improve.”
During the eight-hour working meeting, the council also discussed:
- How to address challenges with the city’s homeless population that are growing during the COVID-19 pandemic. City staff is recommending a community summit that would invite knowledgeable stakeholders to craft a comprehensive strategy.
- Creating a mental health team through which social workers would help police officers who are called to scenes involving people with potential mental health issues.