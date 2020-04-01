Bishop W. Shawn McKnight of the Diocese of Jefferson City announced a decree Wednesday that bans all "public celebrations of the liturgy and devotions" through April 30.
The decree governs the approximately 82,000 Catholics who live in the 95 parishes in mid-Missouri governed by the diocese of Jefferson City.
In his decree, McKnight notes that there will be no public celebration of the mass or other religious observances despite the upcoming Easter Week, a traditional high point in the church's liturgical year. Easter Sunday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday services will be conducted online through livestream.
The decree also places restrictions on private prayer time and confessions, stating that no more than 10 people will be allowed in a parish facility at a time and only those who are not sick may participate. Social distancing will also be applied to such gatherings.
In a news release, McKnight reflected on the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic in the United States, stating "it pains me personally as a bishop to forbid the public celebration of our sacraments of faith in my diocese for a time." However, he said he also recognizes the impact it has on the country.
"Respect for life is something God expects from all of us," he said.
The news release noted that in keeping with the bishop's decree all Catholic schools in the diocese would remain closed through April 30. Instruction will be conducted remotely, the release said, with the potential that schools may not open again during the current school year.
On March 29, the Bishop released a letter to parishes requesting that all parishes in the diocese review finances and "work with diocesan staff to prepare for the consequences of a decline in donations," according to the news release.
At 10 a.m. on Thursday, the diocese encourages all Catholics to join them in viewing of a livestream of its Chrism Mass from the Cathedral of St. Joseph.
“Our efforts are to help the people of our diocese stay healthy, keep calm and work together so our families can thrive. The diocesan directives encourage a sense of co-responsibility between our clergy and laity to ensure our parishes and schools are able to respond to the post-pandemic world with creativity and flexibility," said McKnight in the release.