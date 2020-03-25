Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri has started an online portal for people in the Diocese of Jefferson City to get help with needs related to COVID-19.
The online portal is found on the Catholic Charities website. After entering contact information and a description of their needs, users can select whether they need financial support or volunteer help for things like groceries or medical supplies, according to a news release from the organization.
According to the website, requests for financial assistance will require “evidence of hardship that must be related to COVID-19.” The form includes a section to upload documents to show those needs.
“I am inspired by the outpouring of offers to help those affected by the coronavirus and our efforts to mitigate its rapid spread,” Diocese of Jefferson City Bishop W. Shawn McKnight said in the release. “This online portal will allow our Catholic Charities personnel to provide effective and safe assistance to the most vulnerable in our communities in their time of greatest need.”
According to the release, Catholic Charities will filter requests before assigning each one to its local volunteer group.
“Our goal in this response is truly to be ‘Better Together’ and enable acts of charity and mercy during this time of crisis,” LeAnn Korsmeyer, diocesan director of parish and charitable services, said in the release.
The organization has has also set up a COVID-19 relief fund site for monetary donations. Residents who do not have internet access can contact Catholic Charities at 573-635-7719 to request help.