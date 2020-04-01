The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
is considering changing its guidelines for the general public on the use of face masks for protection against COVID-19. On Monday, an anonymous CDC official told
The Washington Post
that no official changes had been made to the guidelines yet, though the organization has been discussing the matter internally. Infectious disease expert
that the White House coronavirus task force was actively discussing the guidelines. Up to 25% of infected individuals may not show symptoms
of the virus,
. The number of presumed asymptomatic cases has been cited as a factor in the CDC’s decision to revisit its guidelines on masks. Now, the
. For those who are not sick, the CDC says there is no need for a mask “unless you are caring for someone who is sick.” The initial goal was to conserve available masks for caregivers and health care workers.
Some research suggests that masks, like other hygienic practices,
since they act as barriers to transmission
. Wearing a mask is common practice in some of the countries that have successfully contained their outbreaks, including China, Hong Kong and South Korea. Dave Dillon
, vice president of media relations for the Missouri Hospital Association
, said the association isn’t discouraging the public from taking safety precautions like wearing masks. The highest level of personal protective equipment, however, must be reserved for health care professionals,
Dillon said. “We are not encouraging individuals to purchase N95 protective masks, which would be hard to do currently given the supply,” Dillon said. “In fact, we are asking individuals with these supplies to donate them to protect health care workers and first responders.” Surgical and N95 respirator masks
, but cloth masks can be made at home and
through respiratory droplets
if they are constructed properly. Local prevalence of COVID-19 should inform whether members of the public wear masks, said Dr. Hariharan Regunath
, an infectious disease specialist at MU Health Care
. Other safety precautions like social distancing, he said, are likely better given the nationwide shortage of masks. Dillon advises people who want to make their own masks to look to reputable sources and make sure they use materials that actually protect against transmission
. He cited an article that recommends
. Some Columbia residents have turned to sewing their own masks,
. While wearing a mask in public may not stop the spread of COVID-19 entirely, some believe covering the face is better than not doing anything at all. “Homemade masks or bandanas may be used at their discretion, if it will help to allay anxiety,” Regunath
said. “It is very similar to covering your cough.” The hospital association
advises Missouri residents to follow safety precautions set by public health officials, such as frequent hand washing and covering the face when sneezing or coughing. “[Wearing a mask] is currently a choice,” Dillon said. “Any measure that reduces the chance of exposure is probably worth considering.” MU Health Care
is providing mask-making kits for residents to make and donate masks to medical workers, though the kits are currently in limited supply
, MU Health Care media relations strategist Eric Maze
said. Those interested in helping can
to be put on a waiting list to receive the kits.