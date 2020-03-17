There is no known risk associated with attending the funeral of someone who has died of COVID-19, according to advice given during a Facebook Live event regarding the virus and funeral guidelines.
Jill Shugart, an environmental health specialist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spoke Monday during the livestream hosted by the National Funeral Directors Association, along with CDC epidemiologist David Berendes.
Although the spread of COVID-19 through respiratory droplets is not a problem after death, Shugart said people should still consider not touching the body of someone who has died while infected, or was presumed to be infected, with the virus. Holding the decedent’s hand or hugging the body may produce less risk than other activities, such as kissing or dressing the body.
“If washing the body or shrouding are important religious or cultural practices,” Shugart said, “families are encouraged to work with their community cultural and religious leaders and funeral home staff on how to reduce their exposure as much as possible.”
Additionally, decedents of the virus can be embalmed, buried and cremated, but Shugart advised people to cross-check the CDC’s guidelines with local and state requirements. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website links to the CDC’s COVID-19 information page regarding questions about funerals.
Berendes noted that for the next eight weeks, in-person events throughout the U.S. should be limited to no more than 50 people. While this may be difficult with funerals and visitation services, there are alternative methods for such gatherings.
Funeral organizers can limit in-person attendance by staggering events throughout the day or livestreaming services. In any case, social distancing and proper hand hygiene is crucial for all attendees. It is also important to consider limiting the attendance of individuals who are at a high risk of contracting the virus, he said.
Items of value that were on the decedent’s body, Berendes added, should be cleaned and disinfected before being returned to family members. Individuals can look up best practices for cleaning certain materials so as not to ruin them.
For funeral homes, Shugart said the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), especially N95 respirator masks, which are approved and recommended by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
“If your facility is concerned about a potential or imminent shortage of PPE,” Shugart said, “the CDC recommends you alert your state health department and local health care coalition, as they are best positioned to help facilities troubleshoot through temporary shortages.”
Throughout the postmortem preparation process, morticians should routinely disinfect lab surfaces with EPA-registered products pre-approved to fight the virus. The CDC also has a page with information on handling and transporting the remains of people under investigation for COVID-19 infection.
In addition to following standard funeral home procedures, Shugart said morticians should wear disposable nitrile gloves when handling body bags and disinfect the outsides of the bags after use.
She emphasized that the CDC is still working to determine exactly how the coronavirus spreads and functions. The organization will update its website and keep the public informed as more information comes out.