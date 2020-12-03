As children continue to attend school during the pandemic, a pilot program with the Centers for Disease Control will take a hands-on approach to creating a safe in-person school environment for Missourians, Gov. Mike Parson said in a COVID-19 briefing.
The program is possible because of a partnership between the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Institute for Public Health at Washington University, St. Louis University and the CDC, according to the briefing.
CDC partners will arrive in Springfield and St. Louis this weekend to review public health measures and mitigation strategies to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools, Parson said.
“Schools that consistently implement mitigation strategies remain among the safest places for students,” Parson said, explaining that participation in the CDC’s program is voluntary for school districts, students, families, faculty and staff. Many schools, however, are returning to remote learning because of COVID-19 cases, and some parents are choosing to homeschool their children for safety reasons, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Parson said the schools eligible to participate in this pilot program are from St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Greene County.
The program will build on previous knowledge of the effects of mitigation strategies, like mask mandates instituted at local schools, to determine how these strategies influence the secondary transmission of the virus. When a COVID-19 case is identified at one of the schools, contact tracing will occur to establish who the person has been in close contact with. Anyone quarantined as a result will be offered saliva tests at regular intervals to identify possible transmission.
“We know that COVID-19 is not going away soon, so it is important that we continue to evaluate the guidance we’re issuing at the state level to ensure our procedures are effective and sustainable,” Parson said.
“State officials and local school leaders are eager for as much data as possible to help inform decision-making as they work hard to educate Missouri students while continuing to focus on the health and safety of both students and staff members,” Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven said.