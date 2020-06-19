The 26th Parley P. Pratt Freedom Run will be held in new forms on Independence Day weekend because of the public health risks of COVID-19.
The run was planned as a part of Boone County’s 2020 Bicentennial Celebration, several activities of which were canceled or postponed because of the pandemic. But the celebration of the anniversary of Parley P. Pratt’s escape from jail will continue with new courses and other changes.
Pratt, a prominent Mormon leader, was incarcerated during the aftermath of the Missouri Mormon War. The 4-mile run will start and finish in Boone County Courthouse, the same place Pratt’s 1839 escape occurred.
Symbols of First Amendment freedoms are incorporated along the route, such as the Thomas Jefferson statue and original grave marker, Speakers Circle on the MU campus, Missouri School of Journalism and Boone County Courthouse.
"The Parley P. Pratt Freedom Run signifies that freedom of religion is a fundamental ideal in American society. It, along with freedoms of speech, of the press, to assemble, and to petition the government, are essential for a healthy society, and deserve our celebration," according to the event flyer.
A 11-minute video explaining First Amendment freedoms is expected to be published Saturday on YouTube as part of the commemoration, including the voices of community members like UM System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi, and Dean of the MU School of Law Lyrissa Lidsky.
The participants can download a mobile guide providing background on the symbols of freedom along the route. And commemorative T-shirts will be available for $10 each, according to the Facebook page of Parley P. Pratt Freedom Run.
The event coordinator, Newell Kitchen, said no formal run with timing will be performed this year. People can either run or walk the course on their own observing pedestrian rules and social distancing, and then self-report their time.
“The emphasis is that it's not so much about a runner, a race. It's about an event they come in and do this course,” Kitchen said. “Even people who are not runners, we want them to come and do this. We want them to feel like they can participate in it, in an active way to help them remember these freedoms.”
Kitchen said he has been working closely with Boone County, Columbia Track Club and the city of Columbia, which provide support for the Parley P. Pratt Freedom Run.